I am a witch- lady says as she drops a shocking revelation about Obuasi helicopter crash

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian lady has made a shocking disclosure about the Obuasi helicopter crash which claimed numerous lives.

The lady, speaking with MFK on Lawson Afisem stated that she was a witch, and has been that since infancy.

She noted that she could foresee, predict, and prophesy why it was about to happen and it would surely come to pass.

She disclosed that there are numerous things she saw coming, however, since the chicken is not blamed for the crime committed by the snake, she decided to mind her business.

Shockingly, the young lady named the Obuasi helicopter crash among the numerous misfortunes that have occurred in Ghana.

