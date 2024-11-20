GhPageEntertainmentI Am Afraid Of Opanbour- Dr. Kweku Oteng Speaks
Entertainment

I Am Afraid Of Opanbour- Dr. Kweku Oteng Speaks

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

The Chief Executive Officer of Angel FM, among other reputable companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng has finally spoken on Opampour’s issue with his worker, Okatakyie Afrifa.

Per information, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has disclosed that he is afraid of the controversial man of God.

This was made known by Appiah Stadium, who called Opanbour when the man of God was live on his TV station, Prophet 1 TV, and made a disclosure about what transpired between him and Dr. Kweku Oteng.

Appiah Stadium disclosed that Dr. Kweku Oteng revealed how Opambour miraculously supported him some time back.

He begged Opambour to take things lightly with Okatakyie Afrifa as he revealed that Dr. Kweku Oteng among other leaders of Angel FM have spoken with the media personality.

