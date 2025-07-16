type here...
I am afraid to go back to Ghana- Serwaa Bronii

By Mzta Churchill

Serwaa Bronii, unconfirmed sidechick of former president Akufo Addo has said that she is afraid to come back to Ghana.

Serwaa Bronii made it into the trends again following her recent interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii.

Serwaa Bronii said during the interview that since her exposé, she has not traveled to Ghana again.

She revealed that, apart from her fears of traveling to Ghana, her mother keeps reminding her never to travel to Ghana again.

“People know me. Since I said that, I have not traveled to Ghana again. My mother keeps telling me not to go back to Ghana”, she said.

Serwaa Bronii has said that perhaps the former president might not want to do anything to her, a fan or family member of his could hurt her on his behalf.

“Unfortunately, in Ghana, even if not the person, someone who loves the person can harm you for them”, she said.

