I am an example of Ghanaians support their own; I can’t be ungrateful – Afua Asantewaa praises (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In the wake of the “Ghanaians don’t support their own” mantra, Afua Asantewaa has used herself as a case study to debunk such fallacies with souls reasons.

Speaking on Okay FM, Afua Asantewaa made it clear that she is a witness enough to prove that Ghanaians support their own.

“I am proof that Ghanaians support their own, looking at how they rallied behind me during the sing-a-thon. I will forever be grateful for the support of Ghanaians.

Some ladies stayed at the venue throughout the period. I don’t know how they bathed or survived. It was amazing,” she stated.

According to her, there is no way she can overlook all this love and support and be ungrateful to Ghanaians and that if Ghanaians should want her to try the attempt again, she’ll gladly take.

She used the platform to appreciate the support Ghanaians gave to her during her Guinness World Records sing-a-thon attempt in December 2023.

Checkout the video below