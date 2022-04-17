- Advertisement -

Gospel singer Empress Gifty Osei says she dares to be different from her colleagues by setting trends for them to follow.

While speaking on the Good Friday edition of ‘Drivetime on Joy’, she said she sees herself as a game-changer who does not conform to what people deem as normality.

Gifty described herself as the leader of the Ghanaian gospel music industry, whose status makes it difficult for her counterparts to align themselves with her.

“They shouldn’t [be familiar with my path], I have to show them the way, I am their class prefect”, she claimed.

According to her, she endeavours to be different and thus possesses different goals.

“The focus is the Grammys…but my colleagues fail to understand my vision,” Empress Gifty revealed.

Empress Gifty also addressed criticisms that have tagged her ‘too flashy’ to be a gospel musician, but more of a secular artiste.

She rubbished the claim, explaining that she refuses to live a life of hypocrisy, contrary to expectations.