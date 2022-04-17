type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'm the class prefect of Ghana gospel music – Empress Gifty brags
Entertainment

I’m the class prefect of Ghana gospel music – Empress Gifty brags

By Kweku Derrick
Gifty-Adorye
Gifty-Adorye
- Advertisement -

Gospel singer Empress Gifty Osei says she dares to be different from her colleagues by setting trends for them to follow.

While speaking on the Good Friday edition of ‘Drivetime on Joy’, she said she sees herself as a game-changer who does not conform to what people deem as normality.

Gifty described herself as the leader of the Ghanaian gospel music industry, whose status makes it difficult for her counterparts to align themselves with her.

“They shouldn’t [be familiar with my path], I have to show them the way, I am their class prefect”, she claimed.

According to her, she endeavours to be different and thus possesses different goals.

“The focus is the Grammys…but my colleagues fail to understand my vision,” Empress Gifty revealed.

Empress Gifty also addressed criticisms that have tagged her ‘too flashy’ to be a gospel musician, but more of a secular artiste.

She rubbished the claim, explaining that she refuses to live a life of hypocrisy, contrary to expectations.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    1.9mph
    75 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News