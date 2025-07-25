I am coming to meet Otumfour and nobody can do me foko- Kevin Taylor

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has stated that plans are underway towards meeting the Ashanti monarch, Otumfour Osei Tutu.

Speaking on Radio Gold, Kevin Taylor said that since he is now a “free bird”, he would be traveling south anytime soon.

According to him, one of his wishes is to meet Otumfour Osei Tutu upon his arrival in Kumasi.

The media personality states that even though he has attacked the Asantehene on countless occasions, he still feels it is right to meet him in person.

To anyone who thinks they would attack Kevin Taylor when he visits Kumasi, he boldly stated that nobody could do him any harm.