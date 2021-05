- Advertisement -



Rapper Amerado has made quite an interesting revelation about gospel singer Diana Asamoah.

The artiste in an interview claimed he has been crushing on the gospel singer since they were kids in Basic school where she was his senior.

Amerado said due to how much he likes her, he often picks inspiration from her and even would like to collaborate with her.

