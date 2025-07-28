type here...
I am disappointed in Daddy Lumba’s family for setting a day that clashes with my movie premiere- Lilwin

By Mzta Churchill

Kumawood actor cum movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin continues to trend for stupid reasons.

Following the death of veteran musician, Daddy Lumba, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has been spewing nonsense at any given opportunity.

The recent among the numerous is the one he claims he is highly disappointed in the family of the veteran musician.

According to Lilwin, Daddy Lumba’s vigil at night would affect him a lot.

The young actor noted in a viral video that he slated August 2nd for the premiere of his yet-to-be-released movie.

Sadly enough, Lilwin claims the family of Daddy Lumba has slated the same day for the vigil night of the late musician, expressing disappointment in the family of Daddy Lumba.

In other news, Lilwin stated that since Daddy Lumba was a “chronic womanizer”, his funeral day should be made a free s3x day.

- GhPage
