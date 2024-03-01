I Am Done With Your Daughter, This Is Just The Begining- Opambour Tells Bernice Asare

- Advertisement -

Even though Bernice Asare is in a state of melancholy and needs encouraging words, Opambour has come back to add more curses to the initial ones.

Reacting to the death of the 8-year-old child of the actress, Opambour has confirmed he is the one behind the death.

In a viral video, the man of God has said that he knew the sickness of Akua Nhyira, but instead of Bernice Asare reaching out to him and rendering an unqualified apology to him, she was busily moving from one man of God to the other, forgetting that no man of God, irrespective of how powerful they are could revoke the curse.

Opambour asked Bernice to confirm from her mother, only if the mother is a spiritually inclined person, and ask about what killed her daughter, adding that this is just the beginning, more mysterious things are about to happen in the family of the Kumawood actress.

Opambour also used that as an opportunity to send a stern warning to people who have been using unprintable words on him and calling him names.

“I say, if your mother is a spiritually inclined person, she will tell you never to insult me. Every day, I tell you people that if any of your family members dares me, try to advise them to stop else something mysterious will happen to your home. I know what God can use me to do, if you like trust me if you like don’t trust me”, the man of God said.

“This is just the beginning, I heard it when her daughter was unwell, many prophets tried but nobody could save her because when my curses start to work, nobody can save you. Even if you’re a prophet and you dare me, I will bedridden you, that is why I am warning people to be very careful with me”, Prophet one in the viral video said.