I Am Far Gone And Blessed To Reply Sally Mann- McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has rekindled her beef with controversial media personality, Sally Mann.

Saying that McBrown does not want peace is a tautology because when we all thought her issue with Sally Mann had gone to rest, she came out to reply to the media personality.

McBrown appeared as a guest on Fakye TV and did not spare Sally Mann as she blasted her.

Responding to the insults Sally Mann has bathed her with on several occasions, McBrown has said that Sally Mann is not worth her time.

When we all thought McBrown was afraid of Sally Mann, the reason why she does not respond to her, McBrown claims she is never afraid of the media personality but chooses not to respond to her insults because she is ahead of her.

According to McBrown, she is far gone and too blessed to respond to Sally Mann, so, the media personality can do everything she does not care.