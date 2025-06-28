I am getting 40 and I have not achieved anything in life- beautiful lady cries out

A frustrated lady has taken to social media to share frustrations, stating that she is in a state of confusion as at the time the video was shot.

The lady, who much cannot be said about her personality shared a video of herself in a car crying.

According to the lady, she is almost 40 years of age but has nothing to boast about.

She claims at age 39, she has not been able to achieve anything that she could be proud of.

She stated that she dreamt of becoming a better version of herself, however, she is getting 40 years old soon and is not where she wanted to be.

Crying like a kid, the young lady said she feels she has already failed in life.