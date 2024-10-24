GhPageEntertainmentI Am Giving Her Too Much pressure- Delay Mocks Afia Schwar
I Am Giving Her Too Much pressure- Delay Mocks Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill
Whilst Afia Schwar goes straight to the point to rain insults on Delay, the latter does it in a subtle way.

Ghpage.com published earlier that Delay had subtly replied to Afia Schwar’s allegations and insults on her, which we thought that was all.

Well, the media personality has done it again, as a video of her subtly mocking Afia Schwar surfaces on social media platforms.

In the new self recorded video, Delay is seen mocking Afia Schwar, saying that she has given the latter too much pressure that she is talking, revealing secrets and insulting anyhow.

In her words, “I hope you all have seen what is going on. The pressure is getting worse. I have given her the same pressure that the mouse could not resist”.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar is yet to respond to Delay’s recent interview just like she does always.

Source:Gh Page

