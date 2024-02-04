I am going through a lot because I’m a nobody – Kofi Jamar cries for help

- Advertisement -

Fast rising Ghanaian raper, Kofi Jamar has had social media outburst after he took to the X platform to share his current state and predicament.

According to the Kumasi based rapper, he is currently going through a lot of turbulence which he prefers to keep to himself.

The rapper had not released any song in years so fans and music lovers queried him on his next move as they miss his voice.

The “Ekorso” hitmaker disclosed that he has not been able to release a song for a very long time because he is presently going through a lot.

He stated that what he is going through is best known to only him because people have always seen him as a nobody and don’t bother to check up on him.