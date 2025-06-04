type here...
Politics

I am happy Ghanaians will call us to come and rule again because of dumsor Levy- Dr. Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

Former vice president who doubled as the flagbearer for the NPP in the last general election, Dr. Bawumia has once again expressed optimism in the NPP wining in the next general election.

Dr. Bawumia made the expression when he was reacting to the introduction of “Dumsor Levy” which was recently introduced.

Speaking on it, Bawumia stated that he is happy Ghanaians have come to know that the NDC lied to them in the last general election.

According to the former vice president, following the realization of how “wicked” the NDC has been to Ghanaians, Dr. Bawumia said he knows Ghanaians would give them the nod to rule Ghana again.

