I Am Impressed- Nadia Buari Praises Kumasi People After Premiere

Actress Nadia Buari has heaped praises on the people of Kumasi for showing up at her movie premiere to support her.

The actress was speaking in an interview after she had gone to the Golden Eagle cinema for the premiere of her movie, “Forever in a Night” when she decided to praise the people of Kumasi.

According to Nadia, she was unable to promote her movie premiere in Kumasi, however, she was taken aback at the number of people who showed up to support her.

When asked if tickets to her movie premiere were expensive, Nadia said that the people would have swallowed an unknown insects if not for their fastness, because they were shocked at how cheap the tickets were.

Nadia divulged that many people who wanted to buy the tickets questioned if she was doing them a favor due to the low price of the tickets.

Meanwhile, Nadia disclosed that this is her second time premiering a movie in Kumasi, and looking at how the people of Kumasi welcomed her, she has plans to come back to Kumasi to premiere another movie.