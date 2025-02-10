Koku Anyidoho who is the former deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that he is no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills.

For years now, Koku Anyidoho has been at the front of every issue involving the late former President John Evans Atta-Mills with some people even asking if he was a family head or member to be involving himself in their family matter.

In a tweet to his followers, he disclosed he was now done with being an advocate for the family and is now going to serve God with his time.

He posted: “I wish the Atta-Mills Family well; but I am no longer an advocate for the family. I have moved on to serve God”.

See screenshot below:

See some reactions under his post

@YaaChinese: “So all the time he was fighting for Atta Mills’ corpse, he wasn’t serving God?Koku paaaa! ???”

@MaameEsiGold: “You were never an advocate for the Mills family, you wished ill for the NDC. That’s not something someone with love for Mills will do. You laid with his enemies and his haters.”

@Oben_2020: “What or who were you serving before?.”

@Humble_tono: “The destiny that has been destined to someone can not be reversed by any human You have no choice but to wish them well Just move on with bitterness Sorry, sir!”

@BrotherMahn: “Senior man Koku Anyidoho has stopped his 8 year advocacy for Prof Atta Mills family after Atta Mills party came to power How???”