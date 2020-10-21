I am no more Ghana Jesus, I am the ‘Holy Spirit’ – Mmebusem

Kumawood actor Mmebusem born Justice Hymns who some time ago took over the internet with his comedy skits mimicking Jesus Christ, the Christians believed saviour is back in the news.

Mmebusem following his escapade in the said comedy skits, he earned the nickname, Ghana Jesus.

The name generated a serious buzz on social media as some were of the view that the name he has bestowed upon himself is blasphemous.

Well, I guess Mmebusem takes delight in creating tension and directing attention to himself on social media. He has stated that he is no longer Ghana Jesus but the ‘Holy Spirit’.

Seated in the studio of Okay FM yesterday in an interview with adept broadcast journalist Abeiku Santana, Mmebusem made this statement.

According to him, he went away for some time and has now returned not as Jesus(The son of man) but as the ‘Holy Spirit’ (the comforter) who is here to operate differently.

He added that those who are not spiritually inclined are the only people who will attack him for doing what he was called to do.

After making such remarks on radio, social media users have angrily reacted, stating that what he’s up to is nothing but pure blasphemy.

Read some comments below;

effahksakyi: “Continue fooling with JESUS CHRIST name, your time will come??,,, stop the blasphemy!!!!??????”

bmarking03: “The black book says blasphemy against the son of man shall be forgiven but against the #holyghost shall not be forgiven nit even in the next world. Mmebusem must be cautious”.

sep_myown29: “Really hmmmm u don’t know what you are doing to yourself”.

emmanuelaggrey048: “Really…???? You are the Holy spirit… eeeeiii… May God forgive you…”