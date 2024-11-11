I Am Not Afraid Of Wicked Donald Trump- Twene Jonas

Controversial media personality, Twene Jonas has said that if there is anyone he is afraid of, it is not America’s president-elect, Donald Trump.

The Vlogger was on his usual YouTube and Facebook live when he stated categorically that he was not afraid of Donald Trump.

Twene Jonas said that the only thought in President Akufo Addo’s mind was to get rid of him through President Donald Trump, since he, Akufo Addo could not do anything against him.

Admitting that Donald Trump is a wicked person who does not spare anyone, Twene Jonas claims he is not afraid of him.