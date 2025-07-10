I am not afraid of you- Duncan Williams fires back at Abronye

Reserved Ghanaian man of God, Duncan Williams has clapped back at controversial Abronye.

This comes after the politician alleged that the man of God was involved in politics and had organized some 25 pastors, giving them $10k each to help President Mahama serve another term.

Speaking before his congregants, Duncan Williams said that there is no iota of truth in the allegations leveled against him by the politician.

According to Duncan Williams, there is no way he would be paying pastors to pray for president Mahama when he can do that himself.

The man of God stated that being silent and not minding Abronye does not necessarily mean that he is afraid of the politician.

The man of God also lambasted Ghanaians who believe in the allegations leveled against him by the politician without any proper research.