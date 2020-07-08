type here...
GhPage Lifestyle I am not allowing my kids return to school when COVID-19 cases...
Lifestyle

I am not allowing my kids return to school when COVID-19 cases are getting out of hand- Afia Schwar

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Afia Schwar and kids
Afia Schwar and kids
- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famously known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has aired her grievances concerning the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in some second cycle educational institutions.

READ ALSO: Pastor who visited heaven brings back rare photos to show his congregation

The possible spread of the deadly COVID-19 in Senior High Schools has caused a major uproar among students and parents alike.

It was earlier reported that 6 students, a member of staff and his spouse at the Accra Girls Senior High School have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Again, a student of the KNUST Senior High School suffering from ulcer was neglected by school authorities to die because of fears of COVID-19.

These cases have sparked a conversation over whether the appropriate measures were put in place by government before school resumed.

Afia Schwar has added her voice to the conversation and implored the government to take the necessary measures and ensure all protocols are in place to prevent an uncontrollable outbreak of the virus in our schools.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama finally cries & begs him on daughter’s birthday

The comedienne explained that she was not ready to jeopardize the lives of her kids hence her decision not to allow them to resume school.

She played a voice note from a purported student of Kumasi Senior High School also alleging that there have been confirmed positive cases of the virus upon their return to campus.

WATCH VIDEO:

Afia called on the government to allow students back home before the issue escalates beyond control.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, July 12, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
75.5 ° F
75.5 °
75.5 °
83 %
3mph
58 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
75 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News