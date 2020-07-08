I am not allowing my kids return to school when COVID-19 cases are getting out of hand- Afia Schwar

- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famously known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has aired her grievances concerning the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in some second cycle educational institutions.

READ ALSO: Pastor who visited heaven brings back rare photos to show his congregation

The possible spread of the deadly COVID-19 in Senior High Schools has caused a major uproar among students and parents alike.

It was earlier reported that 6 students, a member of staff and his spouse at the Accra Girls Senior High School have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Again, a student of the KNUST Senior High School suffering from ulcer was neglected by school authorities to die because of fears of COVID-19.

These cases have sparked a conversation over whether the appropriate measures were put in place by government before school resumed.

Afia Schwar has added her voice to the conversation and implored the government to take the necessary measures and ensure all protocols are in place to prevent an uncontrollable outbreak of the virus in our schools.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama finally cries & begs him on daughter’s birthday

The comedienne explained that she was not ready to jeopardize the lives of her kids hence her decision not to allow them to resume school.

She played a voice note from a purported student of Kumasi Senior High School also alleging that there have been confirmed positive cases of the virus upon their return to campus.

WATCH VIDEO:

Afia called on the government to allow students back home before the issue escalates beyond control.