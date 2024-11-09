GhPageEntertainmentI Am Not Anxious Of Any Feature- Skrewface Tells Stonebwoy
I Am Not Anxious Of Any Feature- Skrewface Tells Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill
Veteran Ghanaian musician, Skrewface is not happy with Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy’s response to collaborating with him.

After many music lovers were in anticipation of a collaboration between Stonebwoy and Screwface, Stonebwoy has said that business-wise, it does not make sense.

Speaking on Onua Showtime with McBrown, Stonebwoy disclosed that he has no plans of remixing his “Jejereje” song, claiming it has gained him all the things he needed, so, he does not think remixing it will help him in terms of business.

In response to this, Skrewface claims he is not happy with the musician denigrating him.

According to him, he just felt like using the song in a way that could promote it more, however, he was not anxious about a collaboration with Stonebwoy.

Screwface whilst speaking in a self-recorded video stated categorically that, he is not hungry for success, and if he called for a collaboration, it was the fans that called for it via the comment section of his post.

He used the opportunity to advise Stonebwoy to humble himself, claiming some of them laid the foundation for Stonebwoy and the likes.

