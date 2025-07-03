type here...
I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

By Mzta Churchill

Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial Nana Agradaa has said that he is not bothered by the latter’s arrest.

Angel Asiamah said this while speaking to the media at the court’s premises.

When asked about his feelings following the arrest of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah stated that he was never bothered by the sentence:

According to Angel Asiamah, Nana Agradaa being sentenced to 15 years imprisonment is something normal to him.

The husband likened the arrest of Nana Agradaa to that of Jesus Christ, stating that Jesus Christ was crucified because he was doing the work of God.

Meanwhile, Angel Asiamah said that some church members of the woman of God reported her to the police.

Angel Asiamah disclosed that they used to have an “All Night” church service, and the church members reported that Nana Agradaa, through her “All Night” Service was taking money unlawfully from them.

