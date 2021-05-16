I am not dating Dada Boat – Gloria Sarfo debunks rumours

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has denied any amorous relationship with colleague actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat saying it was just a stunt.

In mid-2020, rumours were rife that the two on-screen personalities are dating and were on the verge of getting married after pre-wedding photos of them were circulated online.

Mikki Osei Berko subsequently opened up about his rumoured relationship with Gloria Sarfo and confirmed that they were a couple.

The pair were even captured in a video smooching each at a point.

Gloria Sarfo has, however, debunked the rumours of her affair with Mikki Osei Berko in a latest interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM.

According to her, all the reports about their romantic relationship together was just a stunt.

She told Fiifi Pratt that, everything that happened, including the pre-wedding snaps, was part of a new movie about to be premiered.

She stated further that Mikki Berko is a brother to her and there is nothing intimate going on between them.