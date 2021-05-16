type here...
I am not dating Dada Boat – Gloria Sarfo debunks rumours

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has denied any amorous relationship with colleague actor and broadcaster Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat saying it was just a stunt.

In mid-2020, rumours were rife that the two on-screen personalities are dating and were on the verge of getting married after pre-wedding photos of them were circulated online.

Mikki Osei Berko subsequently opened up about his rumoured relationship with Gloria Sarfo and confirmed that they were a couple.

The pair were even captured in a video smooching each at a point.

Gloria Sarfo has, however, debunked the rumours of her affair with Mikki Osei Berko in a latest interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM.

According to her, all the reports about their romantic relationship together was just a stunt.

She told Fiifi Pratt that, everything that happened, including the pre-wedding snaps, was part of a new movie about to be premiered.

She stated further that Mikki Berko is a brother to her and there is nothing intimate going on between them.

Source:GHPage

