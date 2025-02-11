I am not dependent on Fameye – Ama Nova replies critics

Ghanaian female artiste, Ama Nova, has responded to critics regarding her complaints about Fameye not honouring an agreement to promote their new song titled ‘Odo Different?.

Ama Nova recently expressed frustration over Fameye?s failure to fulfil a promotional agreement they had, which included him sharing posts and being featured in the

official music video.

In response to this, entertainment pundit Bullgod advised her to focus on promoting the song independently, instead of relying on Fameye.

However, in an interview with Showbiz TV on February 11, 2024, Ama Nova has clarified that she was not dependent on Fameye financially but was simply expecting

him to keep his word.

“I did not say I was dependent on Fameye. I never said Fameye had to use his money to promote me. An agreement is an agreement. We had an agreement,” she

explained.

Ama Nova also refuted DJ Slim?s claim that Fameye was unaware of her presence in Ghana.

She pointed out that she had performed at Fameye’s concert in December 2024. When asked why the agreement was not in writing, she explained that it was based on trust, given her close relationship with Fameye and his team.

Despite the setbacks, Ama Nova is still hopeful that Fameye will eventually honour their agreement and participate in the music video as planned.

She also urged Ghana’s “big acts” to follow through on their promises, adding that while they often express support for younger artistes in interviews, their actions sometimes contradict their words.

The singer claimed that despite paying Fameye for both a music video and promotional posts for their new song, none of his social media platforms have since shared any promotional content.

She also noted that Fameye?s manager had been repeatedly postponing meetings, citing busy schedules.