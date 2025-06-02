I am not happy about the Cedi appreciation- actor Longface

Kumawood actor, Longface has expressed disappointment in the NDC Government over the Cedi appreciation.

Longface stated emphatically in an interview with Razak Ghana that he is not happy about the fact that the Cedi continues challenging the dollar.

Longface claimed he is affected badly by the Cedi appreciation, hence, his unhappiness about the Cedi appreciation.

In his explanation, Longface stated that he is a content creator, and as a result, he is being paid in dollars.

He went on to explain that, now that the Cedi is appreciating, he is affected badly because the money he would be paid at the end of the month would be less as compared to the initial payments.

He therefore called on the government to walk the talk as far as content creators in Ghana are concerned.