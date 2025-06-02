type here...
Entertainment

I am not happy about the Cedi appreciation- actor Longface

By Mzta Churchill

Kumawood actor, Longface has expressed disappointment in the NDC Government over the Cedi appreciation.

Longface stated emphatically in an interview with Razak Ghana that he is not happy about the fact that the Cedi continues challenging the dollar.

Longface claimed he is affected badly by the Cedi appreciation, hence, his unhappiness about the Cedi appreciation.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor declares Ken Ofori Attah WANTED- More details

In his explanation, Longface stated that he is a content creator, and as a result, he is being paid in dollars.

He went on to explain that, now that the Cedi is appreciating, he is affected badly because the money he would be paid at the end of the month would be less as compared to the initial payments.

He therefore called on the government to walk the talk as far as content creators in Ghana are concerned.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Your timing was very bad- King Asu B tells Hajia4Real

Special Prosecutor declares Ken Ofori Attah WANTED- More details

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, June 2, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Netizens call for the dismissal of female student in Legon car video

Legon Car Video

Tamale: Two ladies fight over a man

Tamale Ladies

Househelp slowly poisons her boss

Househelp 2
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways