GhPageEntertainmentI Am Not Like Frank Naro, I Don’t Sleep With Vivian Jill-...
Entertainment

I Am Not Like Frank Naro, I Don’t Sleep With Vivian Jill- Boakye Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Actress Vivian Jill’s brother, Kwabena Boakye has waded into the Frank Naro- Emelia Brobbey’s issue.

Boakye decided to react to the trending issue during a chit-chat with Dave Hammer on Hello FM.

When asked if his relationship with Vivian Jill goes beyond platonic, just like Frank Naro and Emelia Brobbey, Boakye said his relationship with Vivian Jill is purely a brother-sister relationship.

He claims even though Vivian Jill is not his biological sister, the actress has taken him as her biological brother.

Meanwhile, Boakye disclosed that Frank Naro will put many of them into trouble, as he claims many actresses, naming Vivian Jill as one have taken a lot of the young ones as their biological, and as a result, doing their very best to help them.

He disclosed that Frank Naro’s issue with Emelia Brobbey will make most of the actresses afraid of getting close to the young actors.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, November 10, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.3 ° F
84.3 °
84.3 °
64 %
1.6mph
98 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways