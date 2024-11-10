I Am Not Like Frank Naro, I Don’t Sleep With Vivian Jill- Boakye Reveals

Actress Vivian Jill’s brother, Kwabena Boakye has waded into the Frank Naro- Emelia Brobbey’s issue.

Boakye decided to react to the trending issue during a chit-chat with Dave Hammer on Hello FM.

When asked if his relationship with Vivian Jill goes beyond platonic, just like Frank Naro and Emelia Brobbey, Boakye said his relationship with Vivian Jill is purely a brother-sister relationship.

He claims even though Vivian Jill is not his biological sister, the actress has taken him as her biological brother.

Meanwhile, Boakye disclosed that Frank Naro will put many of them into trouble, as he claims many actresses, naming Vivian Jill as one have taken a lot of the young ones as their biological, and as a result, doing their very best to help them.

He disclosed that Frank Naro’s issue with Emelia Brobbey will make most of the actresses afraid of getting close to the young actors.