I am not longer interested in acting- actress Suzan Haidamous

Kumawood actress turned presenter, Suzan Haidamous has disclosed that she is no longer interested in acting.

The pulchritudinous lady made the shocking disclosure during an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello FM.

According to Suzan, after careful thought, she is no longer interested in acting.

Suzan gave reasons that now she has three children, and the eldest is 26 years old, so, in order to be worth emulation to her children, she cannot take certain roles in Kumawood, hence, the need to say bye bye to the movie industry.

She also gave a reason that, at the moment, she is engaged with works as far as being a presente on Super A1 TV is concerned.

Suzan, now Aduanaba Bronii stated that with the presentation, everything is shot once and for all since everything is taken live.

However, she noted that same cannot be said about movie shooting because the cut, action among other words associated with acting make the work extremely difficult for her.