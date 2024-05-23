I am not brokenhearted; I am just disappointed – Medikal speaks on break up with Fella Makafui

In a live radio interview with Bola Ray, Ghanaian rapper Medikal has finally addressed his recent breakup with Fella Makafui.

Medikal clarified that he is not brokenhearted but rather disappointed by the turn of events.

He shared his thoughts and emotions about the split, emphasizing that the end of their relationship has left him feeling let down rather than heartbroken.

In the interview, Medikal expressed that he is disappointed because something he wanted to work out didn’t work out, in this case, his marriage with Fella.

“I’m not brokenhearted, I’m just disappointed that something I wanted to work out didn’t work out,” Medikal told Bola Ray.

Meanwhile, Medikal and D-Black have smoked the peace pipe and have let bygone-be-bygone while expressing what was on their hearts for a while.

Medikal and D-Black met on Starr Chat on Starr FM hosted by Bola Ray. It was a nice and beautiful spectacle for them to call a truce.