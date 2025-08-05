type here...
I am not pregnant- Oheneni Adazoa

Oheneni of Sompa
Oheneni of Sompa

Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa has swept claims that she is heavily pregnant under the carpet.

Speaking on Smart Ghana TV, the media personality known for her exceptional skills in handling social issues said that such speculations are untrue.

The media personality noted that she could have publicly refuted such claims, however, she wanted Ghanaians to see it themselves since they believe in the cliche “Seeing is believing”.

“They say I have given birth but I’m hiding it, for what exactly?” the media personality questioned, adding that “there are certain things you need not to talk about, you need to let the Ghanaians verify themselves. As you see me sitting before you, I’m I pregnant?”

According to Oheneni, the last thing she would ever do is to give birth and hide the child, stating that should she do that, God would even be disappointed in her.

Instead, Oheneni said should if she gave birth, she would make it public, even if she had to put the child on billboards for people to see how miraculous the Almighty God is.

She said, “I will never give birth and hide my child. Never will I do that. God forbid. If I give birth, I will put my child on billboards for people to see and know what God is capable of doing”.

According to the media personality, she has been in a marriage for 21 years and had 6IVFs, stating that “21 years journey, 6 IVFs, and you want me to hide my child? Never, if I do that God would be disappointed in me”.

