“I am not scared of you and you can’t scare me, you can’t push me”

Old video of Chairman Wontumi daring President Mahama resurfaces

A controversial old video featuring Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has resurfaced and sparked widespread debate across social media just hours after National Security operatives reportedly raided his residence.

In the video, which was recorded during a past appearance on his own, Movement TV, Chairman Wontumi is seen unleashing a scathing verbal attack on former President John Dramani Mahama.

He referred to the president in demeaning terms and openly questioned his leadership credentials.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) boldly declared himself “unstoppable” and insisted that President Mahama should be afraid of him.

“Even if Mahama sends soldiers, he can’t stop me,” Chairman Wontumi declared, referring pointedly to ongoing issues surrounding Akonta Mining, a company linked to him.

He added that no amount of military presence could derail the company’s operations or intimidate him personally.

The timing of the resurfaced video has fueled speculation and intensified public interest, especially in the wake of the recent National Security invasion of Chairman Wontumi’s house.

Though the reasons behind the operation remain unclear, the coincidence has led many to draw connections between his past defiance and current developments.

