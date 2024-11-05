type here...
I Am Not The One, It Is AI- Man Who Slept With 400 Women Speaks

By Mzta Churchill
Baltasar Ebang, a politician in the viral Equitorial Guinea SeKz tape has finally reacted to the leaked videos that are trending across social media platforms.

Reacting to the viral video, the politician has falsified claims that he is the man in the videos seen by many.

He noted in a post sighted by Gh Page that he has no idea about the video, adding that per the information he has gathered so far, the videos were edited by AI to mar his hard-earned reputation.

According to the politician, his enemies have partnered with the AI to put those videos out only to mar his reputation for reasons best known to them.

He, in another post, sent a message to both his nuclear and extended family to keep calm and sweep those allegations under the canopy, because he loves them so much that he wouldn’t do anything to make them go through emotional trauma.

