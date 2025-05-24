I am now a student in law- Nana Agradaa threatens to deal with Empress Gifty

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac has shockingly disclosed that she is now a student in law, hence, Empress Gifty should be prepared for her.

Evangelist Tupac made the statement in a self-recorded video flying across social media platforms.

The usual Nana Agradaa bathed Empress Gifty with insults, adding that everything about the gospel musician is artificial.

She noted that everything she has said about Empress Gifty including her being a whore is not fabricated, but things she has evidence to prove.

According to Nana Agradaa, if Empress Gifty thinks she could drag her to court, then she should forget about it, because she does not have an untutored mind about the laws in Ghana.

Nana Agradaa shockingly disclosed that she is now a student in law, stating that, being to and from different courts has made her know a lot about the laws of Ghana, hence, she knows whatever she is doing.