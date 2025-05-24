type here...
Entertainment

I am now a student in law- Nana Agradaa threatens to deal with Empress Gifty

By Mzta Churchill

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac has shockingly disclosed that she is now a student in law, hence, Empress Gifty should be prepared for her.

READ ALSO: John Dumelo, Keche & more cry blood as Ama Endorsed is laid

Evangelist Tupac made the statement in a self-recorded video flying across social media platforms.

The usual Nana Agradaa bathed Empress Gifty with insults, adding that everything about the gospel musician is artificial.

She noted that everything she has said about Empress Gifty including her being a whore is not fabricated, but things she has evidence to prove.

According to Nana Agradaa, if Empress Gifty thinks she could drag her to court, then she should forget about it, because she does not have an untutored mind about the laws in Ghana.

Nana Agradaa shockingly disclosed that she is now a student in law, stating that, being to and from different courts has made her know a lot about the laws of Ghana, hence, she knows whatever she is doing.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

John Dumelo, Keche & more cry blood as Ama Endorsed is laid

Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama 2

Aren’t you afraid of me John Mahama?- old video of Chairman Wontumi trends

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, May 24, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Armed police and security operatives storm Chairman Wontumi’s residence

Chairman Wontumi 3

“The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

All my bank accounts have being frozen – Wontumi cries

Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama

Father & son armed robbers nabbed for murdering MoMo vendor at Aflao

Happy Sewordo and Christopher Ahordo
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways