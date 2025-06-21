type here...
Entertainment

I am now an official truck driver- happy Afia Schwar rejoices

By Mzta Churchill

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy, Afia Schwar is in a state of joy following her recent achievement.

The media personality turned vlogger has announced that she has added a new achievement to the numerous ones she already has.

Afia took to her official TikTok page with happiness all over and expressed that she had graduated.

According to Afia, after years of driving a taxi abroad, she decided to better herself and after numerous hurdles, her dream has become a reality.

She disclosed that, finally, she has graduated from driving a taxi abroad to driving a truck abroad.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

They are going to arrest a super rich man in Ghana very soon- Afia Schwar

Ananzo finally receives 5k dollars from Davido

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 21, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak

Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

Inusah Ahmed

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways