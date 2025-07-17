I am planning to be at Akwatia for the election- Hawa Koomson

Former Member of Parliament Hawa Koomson believes that “if water takes your child, we don’t stop drinking water” or something something.

The reductionist has disclosed that she will likely be at the various polling stations for the Akwatia bye-elections.

Hawa Koomson disclosed during a recent interview she granted after being assaulted during the Ablekuma North rerun election.

According to Hawa Koomson, being assaulted will never stop her frim being present at the Akwatia by-election.

She noted that, at the moment, she is still thinking whether or not she would be at the Akwatia by-election.

Meanwhile, Hawa Koomson stated that she had no option but to be at the Ablekuma North rerun election.