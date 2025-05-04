type here...
Entertainment

I am ready to leave NPP to fight Kennedy Agyapong- Abronye

By Mzta Churchill
Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Regional Chairman for the Bono Region, Abronye, is gradually becoming “Abro Y3”.

The controversial politician has stated in a recent interview that plans are far advanced towards him saying bye-bye to the NPP party.

Speaking in a phone conversation on Movement TV, Abronye stated caterigislly that nothing can stop him from fighting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The controversial politician feels it is high time he slapped sense into the loudmouth politician, claiming he has tolerated him enough.

He shockingly disclosed that he is ever ready to quit the NPP political party, so that, if possible, he could get enough time to fight Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

He insisted that he would never eat his words for saying Kennedy Agyapong is a greedy, selfish, foolish, mad, and jealous person.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Asenso Boakye told us he could only help us with ticket- Family of Pinamang reveals

I am 23 and I have no businesses- lady cries out

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, May 4, 2025
33.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara

Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

Ibrahim Mahama Suzzy Pinamang

Suspected gay man beaten and paraded naket

Guy crying and gay guys
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways