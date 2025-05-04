I am ready to leave NPP to fight Kennedy Agyapong- Abronye

Regional Chairman for the Bono Region, Abronye, is gradually becoming “Abro Y3”.

The controversial politician has stated in a recent interview that plans are far advanced towards him saying bye-bye to the NPP party.

Speaking in a phone conversation on Movement TV, Abronye stated caterigislly that nothing can stop him from fighting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The controversial politician feels it is high time he slapped sense into the loudmouth politician, claiming he has tolerated him enough.

He shockingly disclosed that he is ever ready to quit the NPP political party, so that, if possible, he could get enough time to fight Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

He insisted that he would never eat his words for saying Kennedy Agyapong is a greedy, selfish, foolish, mad, and jealous person.