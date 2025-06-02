I am ready to pay the 50 million Cedis and bail Chairman Wontumi- Don Little

Diminutive Kumawood actor, Don Little said that he is ready to ensure Ashanti Regional Chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi is granted a bail.

The actor made his intention known in a self-recorded video that has flown across social media platforms.

Don Little stated that even though he is not in Ghana, he had reached out to the NIB to ensure that Chairman Wontumi is treated very well.

He went on to add that, he has realized that the reason why the politician is still not granted bail is the fact that he has not been able to meet the sureties, adding that he would pay.

The actor also advised all NPP members not to cause any trouble following the arrest of Chairman Wontumi.