I Am Responsible For Oteele’s Sickness- Boys Boys

By Mzta Churchill
Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki also known as Boys Boys has disclosed that Oteele’s sickness is not normal.

The actor appeared as a guest on Gh Page where he decided to give enough information about Oteele’s sickness.

Boys Boys has revealed that Oteele’s sickness is not physical but spiritual, hence, there is no need for him to rely solely on the hospital.

He shockingly disclosed that he is the cause of Oteele’s death, revealing that he did that to teach the actor a lesson.

According to Boys Boys, he had a feud with Oteele, and instead of the latter rendering an unqualified apology to him, he bragged that he was spiritually inclined and nobody could attack him both physically and spiritually.

Boys Boys stated that such a statement from the actor angered him, and as a result, he decided to slap sense into his empty head so that he would not spew such rubbish anymore.

Meanwhile, Boys Boys revealed that there have been several instances where Oteele faked his sickness to gain public sympathy and financial aid.

