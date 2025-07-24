I am sorry- Bongo Ideas apologizes to Kwadwo Sheldon

Self-acclaimed entertainment critic, Bongo Ideas has run to the dm of Ghanaian blogger, Kwadwo Sheldon to render an unqualified apology to him.

This comes after Bongo Ideas alleged that the blogger had a secret marriage abroad.

A few moments after the said post, Bongo ran to Kwadwo Sheldon to beg him for the post he made about him.

According to Bongo, he was given the information by someone he didn’t disclose, and he published it hastily without investigating it.

After some time, Bongo claims he has realised the post was false; hence, he needs to apologize to Kwadwo Sheldon to ensure that things are solved amicably between the two.

Kwadwo Sheldon, after seeing the message decided to take a screenshot of it and post it on his socials.