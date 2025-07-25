type here...
I am sorry my brother- Kevin Taylor apologizes to Nana Yaa Brefo

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality, Kevin Taylor has rendered an unqualified apology to his colleague, Nana Yaa Brefo.

This comes after Nana Yaa Brefo in a video uploaded on her official Instagram page shared how Kevin Taylor made her a laughing stock among her peers.

Speaking in the viral video, Nana Yaa expressed worry about how Kevin Taylor labeled her a man even though she has the attributes of a woman.

Simply put Nana Yaa Brefo stated that she was being traumatized following her feud with the controversial media personality.

In his response, Kevin Taylor, speaking on Radio Gold said that he was sorry for everything he had done wrong to Nana Yaa Brefo, meanwhile, Kevin labeled Nana Yaa Brefo his brother even when he was apologizing.

However, Kevin Taylor said that he was equally traumatized following his feud with Nana Yaa Brefo, stating that during the brouhaha, Nana Yaa also subtly insulted his wife which caused him a lot.

