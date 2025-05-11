type here...
I am sorry- Sammy Gyamfi apologizes for giving Nana Agradaa money

By Mzta Churchill

The CEO of Precios Minerals Marketing Company, Sammy Gyamfi has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.

This comes after the politician gifted Nana Agradaa some dollars after the duo met.

The kind gesture of the politician was not welcomed by Ghanaians as they heavily criticized him.

In his response, Sammy Gyamfi said sorry to Ghanaians for giving Nana Agradaa money.

According to him in a lengthy press release, he was just trying to be kind to Nana Agradaa since as a politician, he is to serve everyone regardless of their political affiliations.

Sammy Gyamfi stated that he thought he was helping Nana Agradaa in private and did not know that he was being recorded.

