Entertainment
Entertainment

I Am Still A Virgin- Efia Odo

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Video vixen and failed Ghanaian musician, Efia Odo is trending on social media for the wrong reason.

Efia Odo has revealed, during the recent episode of her Rants Bants Confession” aired on her official Youtube channel that she is still a virgin, and is yet to break her virginity.

Efia Odo made this claim when she, together with her panelists were talking about the duties of a girlfriend, or better still a wife.

The controversial public figure was seen telling her panelists the duties of a wife or girlfriend, naming cooking, cleaning and ironing as a few duties of a wife or a girlfriend.

In their reply, the two female panelists disagreed with Efia Odo, saying that it is not written anywhere that it is compulsory for a woman to wash, clean and cook for their partners.

They claimed as women or wives, they are also engaged in other works, hence, wouldn’t get time to cook, wash and clean for their partners.

When asked if she does the same thing for her partner, Efia Odo shockingly revealed that she is still a virgin and is yet to break her virginity.

Meanwhile, it is no news that Efia Odo has had a relationship with Kwesi Arthur, Shatta Wale, King Promise, just to mention a few musicians and personalities.

author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
