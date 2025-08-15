I am still a virgin- Fire Oja

Ghanaian man of God popularly known as Fire Oja has disclosed that he is still a virgin.

The man of God, widely known in Ghana for his doom prophecies, made the shocking disclosure in a recent interview with Gh Page.

The man of God noted that things are not the same as they appear on the surface, stating that he is still a virgin.

Fire Oja made it known to all and sundry that not all the time, more often, the rumors that men of God use their influence to lure women are untrue.

He bragged that he is still a 100 percent virgin, adding that, if they had a machine, he could be bold enough to stand on it.

“Of course, I am a virgin. 100 percent virgin. If you have a machine I can stand on it”, the man of God bragged.

He recounted how a woman tried to sleep with him sometime ago, but he did not allow that to happen to ruin his reputational and break his record too.

“Some time ago a lady tried to break it but I ran”, the man of God said in a jest.