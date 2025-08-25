I am still an NDC member- Afia Schwar

Media personality turned truck driver, Afia Schwar has stated that no one dares tell her that she is not a member of the National Democratic Congress.

Speaking in a TikTok live, Afia said that despite her numerous attacks on NDC bigwigs, she remains a staunch member of the political party.

“I am still a qualified member of the NDC, which has its leader, President Mahama as the first gentleman of the country”, the media personality stated.

The media personality went on to brag that, nobody should try her because she would deal with anyone who takes the risk.

According to her, even though she is a part of the NDC, that doesn’t mean that should the NDC make a mistake, she shouldn’t talk about it.

“This NDC party no one dares remove me from the party. Any who tries faces my wrath. You dare not try me because if you do that, I will attack you”, she added.