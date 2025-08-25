type here...
Entertainment

I am still an NDC member- Afia Schwar

By Mzta Churchill
Grid of Afia-Schwarzenegger
Afia-Schwarzenegger

Media personality turned truck driver, Afia Schwar has stated that no one dares tell her that she is not a member of the National Democratic Congress.

Speaking in a TikTok live, Afia said that despite her numerous attacks on NDC bigwigs, she remains a staunch member of the political party.

“I am still a qualified member of the NDC, which has its leader, President Mahama as the first gentleman of the country”, the media personality stated.

The media personality went on to brag that, nobody should try her because she would deal with anyone who takes the risk.

According to her, even though she is a part of the NDC, that doesn’t mean that should the NDC make a mistake, she shouldn’t talk about it.

“This NDC party no one dares remove me from the party. Any who tries faces my wrath. You dare not try me because if you do that, I will attack you”, she added.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

Nigerian ladies have reduced rape cases in Ghana, it will affect us if the government sacks them- man says

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, August 25, 2025
24 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Lady dragged to court over TNT

Jennifer

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways