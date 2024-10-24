I Am Still Suffering- Kuami Eugene Reveals

Rockstar Kuami Eugene has shockingly revealed that he is still suffering.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, the “Belinda” crooner shared that he is still suffering from his collaboration with Ghana’s rap God, Sarkodie despite it being a long time.

“I am still suffering for that (feature). I don’t know what conversation sparked the fact that it should be Kuami Eugene”, the young musician shared.

Even though he had already spoken on the issue before, Kuami Eugene restated that he never knew the song had a different intention apart from entertaining fans and music lovers.

“I just did the chorus from the first verse I heard from Sarkodie and it ended up that way. I have to explain myself for the rest of my life that I am not part of it being an NPP song”, he added.

Talking about how he felt and still feels about being a part of the “Happy Day” song, he said “I just felt a little disappointed because I still pay for it. People ask me all the time “You go sleep for UGMC, you no know say ebe Mahama who build am?”