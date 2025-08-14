I am strong and I am the hero- Wontumi FM’s presenter who accused Mahama of having a hand in helicopter crash speaks

Kofi Asare, the presenter at Wontumi FM who made wild allegations that President Mahama should be blamed for the helicopter crash, has stated that he is not tickled by his arrest.

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Kofi Asare with handcuffs, is seen being escorted by some police officials to the police station.

Despite being arrested over his utterances, the media personality stated that he was not tickled by his arrest.

One could see the media personality shouting at the top of his voice that he is a hero and strong just like the elephant of the New Patriotic Party.

He expressed optimism in becoming a “free bed” as soon as possible because the elephant is there to save him from his predicaments.

“Inshallah, the elephant is there. I am strong. I am strong. We are stronger than Apathae. I am the hero,” Kofi Asare bragged.

The media personality was picked up by the security following his utterances on the Obuasi Helicopter crash.

Adding his cent to the issue, he alleged that the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, and other NDC bigwigs should be blamed for the occurrence of the helicopter crash.

The media personality went on to ask the families of the victims to hold the NDC party accountable for what happened to their relatives.

“Listen to what they are saying. If you’re relative is a victim of the helicopter crash hold President Mahama responsible. And ask Asiedu Nketia why he said he wouldn’t go so Samuel Sarpong should replace him”, he alleged.

The statements by Kofi Asare did not sound pleasant in the ears of the NDC bigwigs, hence, they were picked up by the National Security for interrogation.

Meanwhile, per the reports gathered by Gh Page, the services of Kofi Asare are no longer needed at Wontumi Radio.