I am sure president Mahama b.eats his wife because he has not said anything about Hawa Koomson- NPP communicator

By Mzta Churchill

An NPP communicator known as Bengarzy has alleged that President Mahama b.eats his wife, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama.

Bengarzy made the statement while adding his cent to the assault of former Member of Parliament, Hawa Koomson.

Bengarzy stated that no one can tell him that the president does not b.eat his wife.

He noted that if the president does not b.eat his wife, he would have reacted to the assault of the politician.

According to Bengarzy, he has been in anticipation to hear from the president of Ghana but neither the president nor the vice president has reacted to it.

Meanwhile, Hawa Koomson has expressed disappointment in both President Mahama and Vice President, Naana Jane.

According to her, the president and his vice president have ignored her during the period she expected to hear from them.

Hawa Koomson stated that she has been waiting to receive a call from the president and his vice, but it seems she is just dreaming.

