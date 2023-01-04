The tallest man in Kenya has disagreed with recent records announcing a Ghanaian man as the world’s tallest man.

He has taken to social media to dispute the record by posting a picture of himself and claiming that he is taller than the Ghanaian man.

Negewo Jima shared a photo of himself and Sulemana Abdul Samed on Facebook with the message, “Never give up.”

He previously stated, “Bring him if you want—this man won’t be longer than me.”

Mr. Negewo later told the BBC, “From what I see in the photographs, I can guarantee he’s not longer than me.”

Mr. Negewo is thought to be the tallest man in Ethiopia at 7 ft. 4.6 in. (225 cm).

Although some people first claimed that the 29-year-old Ghanaian was 9 ft 6 in. tall, a BBC reporter measured him and discovered that he was actually 7 ft 4 in.

Other Ethiopians have in the past claimed to be taller than Mr. Negewo but later discovered this to be untrue.