I Am The Best In The Industry- Agya Koo Brags

When we all thought the issue of “Who is the best actor” had finally gone to sleep, ace Kumawood actor, Agya Koo has brought it back.

Even though Agya Koo is known to be the type who hardly talks, he thinks it is high time he bragged about his achievement.

Speaking in an interview chanced by Ghpage.com, Agya Koo bragged that he has no competitor when it comes to the actors in Ghana.

According to him, he was so good that the movie director, producers, and his colleague actors and actresses sat and planned to end his career for reasons he is yet to understand.

When asked about who is better than Lilwin, Agya Koo without hesitation insisted that comparing him to Lilwin or any other actor is disrespectful.