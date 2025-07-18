type here...
Entertainment

I am the king of Ghana movies- Lilwin brags

By Mzta Churchill

Actress Martha Ankomah’s friend, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has blown his trumpet, stating that he is the king of Ghana movies.

The Kumawood actor cum movie producer took to his official Facebook page to brag.

According to him, when it comes to movies in Africa, he is the president, and when it comes to Ghana, he is the king.

Even though Lilwin did not go into details of what he meant, his post is not far from the fact that he means he is the best when it comes to acting in Ghana and Africa at large.

The actor’s comment comes after Director Jones Agyemang in an interview said that he is not a serious actor.

In an interview, the movie director said that he would choose upcoming actors; Opoku Bilson and Kyekyeku over Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

- GhPage
