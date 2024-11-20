GhPageEntertainmentI Am The Only Artist Who Has Filled The Accra Sports Stadium-...
Entertainment

I Am The Only Artist Who Has Filled The Accra Sports Stadium- Stonebwoy

By Mzta Churchill
“Jejereje” hitmaker, Stonebwoy says if no one would help him blow his trumpet, he would do it by himself.

The dancehall musician has bragged that he is the only musician, in his class to have filled the Accra Sports stadium.

Speaking on 3Music TV which Gh Page monitored, Stonebwoy bragged that he filled the Accra sports stadium beyond its 40, 000 capacity, as he claims over 55, 000 people attended his event.

He proudly stated categorically that “No artiste in my class has ever filled the Accra Sports Stadium as I did”.

He went on to add that “Some of us don’t like to talk, but it’s important to set the record straight. We’ve left the stage for others to act like they are leading the industry, but the facts speak for themselves”.

